The village style changing rooms are used by swimmers and health suite customers. The changing area is designed to be “flexible in accommodating individuals, special needs groups, schools, clubs, families and youth groups”, according to the council website.

The council is planning to replace the cubicles and shower heads as well as bench seating and coat hooks, lockers, hand driers, “vanity system”, sanitaryware and PVC wall cladding.

Meanwhile, a public consultation has taken place into a proposal for a new £25m leisure, health and well-being centre in Ballymena to include an eight-lane pool, learner pool, four-court sports hall, café, gym, spin studios, ‘clip and climb’, community hub, soft play area and spa facility at the former St Patrick’s Barracks site, at Demesne Avenue.

Larne Leisure Centre. Photo: Local Democracy Reporting Service

A drop-in pre-application community event took place at Seven Towers Leisure Centre in the town, last month, where an exhibition remained on display until April 10.

The council says: “Within the pool hall, there is a dedicated children’s zone with a splash pool area introducing fun play elements to the pool experience for children – this space will contain an aqua play area. A learner pool will provide help to children to gain confidence in the water and learn to swim. This space also has a dedicated viewing area for parents.

“The main pool is 25 metres long with eight lanes and a moveable floor meaning that the depth can be altered to allow children to also use this facility. This reduced pool depth will also enable the provision of an aqua challenge course for children during dedicated pool sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Images of the proposed Ballymena leisure centre and facilities. Pic: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

“Within the grounds of the new three storey facility, there will be car parking including EV charging points, bus parking, drop off area, external exercise space, and a sensory garden with clock tower.”

The former barracks was closed by the Ministry of Defence in 2007 and the site was transferred to the Northern Ireland Executive. The Department for Communities has since been leading on the delivery of a housing-led regeneration programme for the site, along with other key partners including Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.