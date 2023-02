Cookstown Gardening Club is holding its first meeting for 2023 with a guest speaker from Ballinahone Nurseries in Armagh

Ballinanone Nurseries had lots of plants and pots for us to purchase, which all members did.

The next meeting will take place on Tuesday, February 28, and the speaker will be Roy Colvin. His talk will be about Bonsai plants and include a demonstration.

The meeting will be held at 7.30pm in Gortalowry House, Church Street,Cookstown, and everyone is warmly welcome to attend.