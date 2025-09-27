Templepatrick resurfacing scheme: when and where roads will close and advice for people driving to Belfast International Airport

Motorists are being warned to leave extra time for their journeys in the Templepatrick area while a road resurfacing scheme is carried out.

People travelling to Belfast International Airport have also been urged to be aware of potential delays.

The £326,000 footway and carriageway resurfacing works on the Antrim Road will involve road closures and diversions, for more than a week.

Work on the footway is already underway and a road closure will be implemented on weekdays from Monday, September 29 until Tuesday, October 7.

The Antrim Road junction with The Village in Templepatrick. Picture: Google

The Department for Infrastructure said that to facilitate the scheme, it is necessary to implement two road closures (Monday to Friday only) from 9.30am to 4.30pm with diversions signposted as follows:

A6 Antrim Road, road closure:

A6 Antrim Road, C28 Paradise Walk, B95 Loughanmore Road, B95 Greystone Road, B518 Ballycraigy Road, A6 Belfast Road.

HGV traffic and motorway traffic heading to the airport : A57 Ballyclare Road, M2 Templepatrick Interchange on-slip road (north bound), M2 Templepatrick Interchange off-slip (south bound), M2 Motorway (north bound), M2 Motorway (south bound), M22 Dunsilly roundabout off-slip road (north bound), M22 Dunsilly Rounabout on-slip road (south bound) A26 Ballymena Road, A6 Dublin Road, C24 Dublin Road, C24 Belfast Road, U1114 Antrim Road, A57 Airport Road.

B95 The Village, Templepatrick, road closure:

Traffic heading to Dunadry / Antrim - C27 Lylehill Road, A52 Ballyutoag Road, B39 Seven Mile Straight, C28 Old Ballyrobin Road, A57 Ballyrobin Road.

Traffic heading to Parkgate / Doagh - B95 Old Coach Road, B95 Mallusk Road, C30 Scullions Road, A6 Antrim Road.

The Department said it has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience. However, while steps have been taken to accommodate local access throughout the scheme, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

Minister Liz Kimmins said: “This is a substantial investment for the Templepatrick area which demonstrates my commitment to improving our strategic road network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities.

"Once completed the scheme will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users. I would like to thank residents, local businesses and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out and remind road users to allow extra time for their journey.”

Subject to favourable weather conditions the works will be substantially complete by Tuesday, October 7.