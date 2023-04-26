Learning difficulty and disability charity, Stepping Stones NI, which is based in Lisburn, has been awarded a Tesco Community Grant.

Stepping Stones NI, which recently picked up two awards at the National Learning Disabilities and Autism Awards 2023, supports people with learning difficulties and disabilities facing employment barriers and the charity has been awarded a £1,500 Tesco Community Grant to continue providing its services.

Grainne Connor, Stepping Stones NI Community Youth Engagement Coordinator said: “We are extremely grateful to Tesco for its donation to continue providing our support services to those with learning difficulties and disabilities in Northern Ireland seeking to gain meaningful training and employment.

“Their contribution will make a real difference in the lives of so many people in the South Eastern region of Northern Ireland, and we thank them for their commitment to helping those in need."

The organisation received the money through Tesco’s Community Grant scheme, which uses the money raised from the levy on carrier bags to fund projects across the UK that aims to improve the well-being of people in its local community.

However, Tesco will soon be launching a new grant programme for Schools, supported by community charity Groundwork, which will replace the current Tesco Community Grants. It will focus on giving schools extra financial help to provide students with more healthy food and activities.

Tony McElroy, Tesco’s Community Manager for Northern Ireland, added: "It’s brilliant to see the amazing work that Stepping Stones NI is doing to support young people with learning difficulties and disabilities.

"It’s organisations like this why our Tesco Community Grants exist as it shows first-hand how our grants can positively impact local communities.”

Tesco works in partnership with Groundwork to deliver its Community Grant funding scheme, which provides grants to thousands of local projects in communities across the UK, all voted on by customers in-store.

Tesco customers get the chance to vote for three different groups every time they shop using the blue token given to them at checkouts. Every other month, when votes are collected, three groups in each of Tesco’s regions will be awarded funding of between £4,000 and £1,000.

