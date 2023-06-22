The King bestows a CBE, one of the highest honours, on Lisburn woman Julie Silvestri

A Lisburn woman, Professor Julie Silvestri has been given one of the highest honours by the King.

In the recent King's Birthday Honours, Julie was awarded the CBE, Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire for services toOphthalmology and Eyecare in Northern Ireland.

The Clinical Director of Ophthalmology at the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust and Clinical Lead with NI Eyecare Network, Julie is one of just three people in Northern Ireland to receive the accolade.

Born in Belfast to Italian parents, Julie dreamt of being a surgeon ever since she was just six years old.

Professor Julie Silvestri CBE. Pic contributed by Julie Silvestri

"I was standing watching the news and Christiaan Barnard had implanted the first heart valve and I decided I wanted to be a surgeon."

Her childhood dream came true after studying at Queen's University. A few years after qualifying, Julie decided to specialise in Ophthalmology.

"I liked the medical as well as the surgical specialty and Ophthalmology allows me to blend both surgery and the medical side," she continued.

A chance comment from a consultant sparked her interest in the possibility of a genetic component to the eye condition known as macular degeneration, which led to her focussing on mapping the genes of patients, with the view to using gene therapy as a possible treatment option in the future.

"My interest came from a throwaway line from one of my consultants," Julie explained. "He commented one day that some families seem to have more than their fair share of families with macular degeneration than others. That is what led me to think there was a genetic disposition.

"This was in 1994 and the techniques for genetic testing were not yet advanced. It has taken all this time for this field of research to move forward . It is very exciting."

In addition to the research and clinical work she carries out, Julie is also passionate about improving patient care in Northern Ireland.

"My passion is to try to change services and pathways for patients to make them more joined up, more accessible and patient centred." Julie continued. "That is my vision for Ophthalmology.”

Julie was shocked when she received the email informing her about the Birthday Honours, especially when she discovered she had been awarded a CBE, one of the highest and most prestigious awards.

"I accept the award on behalf of all of the Ophthalmology teams in all Trusts in Northern Ireland," she said.

"As well as the managers, commissioners, and community optometrists. Everybody has worked really hard to shape and deliver the vision."

Julie had to keep the Honour a secret until it was officially revealed on the King's Birthday on June 17. However, she admits she did tell her husband Gordon but her daughter Laura, and son Adam were kept in the dark.

After the news broke, Julie was overwhelmed by the congratulatory messages she received.

"I was really touched by all of the messages people have sent from far and wide," she said.

"I was really thrilled by the messages that have come from colleagues, staff and patients.

"The co-worker at Knockbracken Healthcare Park jokingly asked if they should be rolling out the red carpet!"