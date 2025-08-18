Has Carrickfergus got a local rival when it comes to iconic, historic castles?

That’s the question posed in a brand new book by local writer, Linda Hooke.

Linda’s debut novel, entitled ‘The Squire of Kilwaughter’, has already featured on the BBC’s Your Place and Mine programme, as well as at a literary event in Larne Museum and Arts Centre.

The book is based on the true story of the squire of Kilwaughter, who turned a 17th century tower house on his estate into the magnificent building affectionally known as Kilwaughter Castle, with just a little help from royal architect, John Nash.

Linda with her debut novel, entitled ‘The Squire of Kilwaughter’. Photo: Linda Hooke

Linda is a member of the Kilwaughter Castle Restoration Group, who have been seeking to stabilise the building so that it can eventually be restored, at least in part.

“Writing the novel was a labour of love,” she said. “When I heard the story from a fellow member of the group, I had to find out more about this enigmatic man and the more I found, the more I felt that it should be shared in novel form.

"I wanted to maintain historical authenticity and provide a glimpse into the lives of the main character and those around him in the late 18th century. "

With soaring stone walls, the huge round tower and the castellated roof line with turrets at Kilwaughter, even in disrepair, the historic building might just fit the bill as a rival to Carrick’s medieval monument just up the road.

Having ancestors who were once tenants of the squire, meanwhile, added extra poignancy to the tale for its author Linda.

The novel was recently launched at independent retailer The Secret Bookshelf, an award-winning outlet in its own right located in The Courtyard, Carrickfergus, with the aim of promoting Kilwaughter’s magnificent castle.

About Kilwaughter Castle

Originally constructed as a four-storey tower with bartizan turrets in 1622, the building had its defence systems removed and transformed into an English-style mansion in 1806.

Throughout the rest of the 19th century, further alterations were made to the building, including the installation of a glass-roofed library and an octagonal tower.

