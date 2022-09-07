Tours of the graveyard at Dunmurry Non-Subscribing Presbyterian Church for European Heritage Open Day

The church will be open on Saturday, September 10 from 11am to 2.00pm, and on Sunday, September 11 from 12.30pm (following morning service) to 4pm.

The church will also be holding Tours of the Graveyard led by the minister, Rev Dr David Steers, and looking at some of the more notable or unusual graves in the church yard.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

There has been a church on this site since the late seventeenth century and the present church was built in 1779.

There is a memorial to A.G. Malcolm the leading pioneer in public health and sanitary reform in Belfast in the graveyeard of Dunmurry Non Subscribing Presbyterian Church

The graveyard contains many fascinating monuments and memorials including one to Henry Montgomery, radical leader of the Non-Subscribers in the mid-nineteenth century; A.G. Malcolm the leading pioneer in public health and sanitary reform in Belfast’s history; members of many of the Linen families of the Lagan valley; Alfie Martin who served in the RAF and was shot down over France in 1943 and escaped back home with the help of the French Resistance; and Bob Swan a much-loved sexton of the church who died in 1843 and whose gravestone contains a touching inscription from Laurence Stern’s Tristram Shandy.