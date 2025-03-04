VIDEO: 200 women gather in Coleraine for CelebrateHER conference to mark International Women's Day

By Una Culkin
Published 4th Mar 2025, 15:26 BST
Updated 5th Mar 2025, 07:58 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The Diamond at Ulster University’s Coleraine campus was the venue for CelebrateHER 2025 – a conference marking International Women’s Day.

Caroline O’Neill (Digg Mama / Digg for Success) returned as CelebrateHER conference host, to explore the theme of Accelerate Action – celebrating achievements, exchanging game-changing ideas, and building confidence to chase goals.

The event was open to ALL - whether the women were entrepreneurs, considering starting a business, unemployed, caregivers, on a career break, a dedicated volunteer, a community leader or member.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Amongst the accomplished and motivational speakers were Olympic medallists, Lady Mary Peters and homegrown champion, Hannah Scott, who shared the triumphs, challenges and defining moments of their extraordinary careers.

Some of the delegates at the CelebrateHER conference at Ulster University's Coleraine campus. Credit NI WorldSome of the delegates at the CelebrateHER conference at Ulster University's Coleraine campus. Credit NI World
Some of the delegates at the CelebrateHER conference at Ulster University's Coleraine campus. Credit NI World

One of the first female officers in the Irish Navy, Marie Gleeson held the conference members spellbound with her story of her career and personal life. She explored the topic of leadership, and how we can build resilience and improve team performance in the most challenging of environments.

Dr Marie Lacey, founder of the Belfast Community Gospel Choir, had the delegates on their feet singing too!

Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Tanya Stirling said she was delighted to attend the CelebrateHER Conference: “As Deputy Mayor, I am able to support women who take on many varied roles, including within the community, as mothers and carer givers and of course as entrepreneurs and workers in business.

She added that she was looking forward to: “joining women from across the Borough and further afield, to celebrate each of our achievements and to encourage ideas, aspirations and collaboration.”

Related topics:Coleraine

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice