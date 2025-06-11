Video: The Jungle marks 20 years of adventure with a £100,000 glamping pod transformation

One of Northern Ireland’s most popular adventure parks The Jungle, near Moneymore, is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

And to mark the milestone it has taken its outdoor accommodation to the next level with a significant £100,000 investment in its existing glamping pods.

Founded in 2005 as Northern Ireland’s first paintball centre, The Jungle has spent two decades delighting families, thrill-seekers, and nature lovers alike.

The Jungle has been an innovator ever since opening its doors, from adrenaline-fuelled adventures to cosy glamping options.

The upgraded glamping pod at The Jungle, Moneymore | Supplied

It was a glamping trailblazer in Northern Ireland when the original glamping pods were introduced in 2010, long before many people were even familiar with the word.

In 2025, to coincide with The Jungle’s 20th milestone, the four existing glamping pods received a major upgrade, adding a sleek bathroom and kitchenette in April, with the view of adding hot tubs soon, transforming the pods into a true outdoor luxury experience.

“When I started The Jungle 20 years ago, I wanted to create something that would bring fun, adventure, and joy back into Northern Ireland,” says Robert Carmichael, owner of The Jungle.

The original glamping pod at The Jungle, Moneymore | Supplied

“We’ve had families return year after year, kids growing up through our activities, and countless memories made in our forest – and now, with these beautiful new glamping pods, we’re opening the doors for even more people to experience the magic of The Jungle. It’s a dream come true to see how far we’ve come.”

The upgraded glamping pods sleep four guests in two double beds and are available to book now at www.thejungleni.com