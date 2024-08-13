Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Llama Experience was officially opened on Tuesday at The Jungle - one of Ireland's best known outdoor activity centres which is celebrating its 19th year in business just outside Moneymore.

The Jungle has been a beacon of adventure since its inception in July 2005.

As part of its continuous evolution, the centre has added a purpose-built shed, providing a dedicated home for its cherished llamas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For more than 15 years, it has been offering unforgettable Llama Trekking adventures, and now, with the generous support of Tourism Northern Ireland, it is poised to elevate this experience to new heights.

Enjoy an immersive encounter with the Llamas at The Jungle.Credit: Supplied

Having been the first Llama Trekking experience in Ireland since 2009, this new home promises visitors an immersive encounter with these fascinating animals in the heart of Mid Ulster.

Robert Carmichael, the visionary behind The Jungle, has been instrumental in its transformation into Ireland's premier outdoor activity provider.

His pioneering spirit and unwavering dedication have earned him numerous accolades, including the prestigious Young Entrepreneur of the Year award in 2006 and the Department of Agriculture Award for Best Farm Diversification in the same year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new purpose-built llama shed at The Jungle, Moneymore. Credit: National World

In 2016, The Jungle was honoured with Tourism NI’s Outstanding Visitor Experience Award, a testament to its commitment to delivering unparalleled adventures and creating lasting memories for all who visit.

"We are thrilled to mark our 19th year anniversary with the launch of our new Llama Experience," he said.

"This represents as significant milestone in our journey, and we are grateful for the continued support of our patrons, partners, and The Northern Ireland Tourist Board who this could not be possible without. With the introduction of this cutting-edge facility, we look forward to offering our guests an even more enriching and memorable adventure."

David Roberts, Director of Strategic Development at Tourism NI, said: “The new experience builds on more than 15 years of llama treks at Jungle NI and will add to the rich and diverse tourism offer in Mid Ulster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Getting to see the llamas up close at The Jungle, Moneymore. Credit: Supplied

"Visitors will have the opportunity to learn more about these wonderful animals and get closer to nature. We wish Robert and his team all the very best with the new Llama experience during the rest of 2024 and beyond.”