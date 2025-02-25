Vision Fabrications invests more than £2.6m in new Lisburn premises

Steelworks manufacturer, Vision Fabrications, has announced an investment of over £2.6million in new premises located at Knockmore Hill Industrial Park in Lisburn.

Vision Fabrications, with the support of Danske Bank, purchased a five-acre plot of land and has redeveloped it into a new 25,000sq ft factory space for mild and stainless steel manufacturing.

The funds were also used to expand the existing Vision Fabrications premises to 35,045sq ft, allowing additional space for offices as the business continues to grow.

Established in 2017 by Barry Lyttle, Vision Fabrications designs, manufactures and installs a wide range of steelwork solutions, working across a range of sectors including rail, commercial, residential and hospitality.

Barry Lytte, Managing Director at Vision Fabrications with Paul Robinson, Senior Business Manager at Danske Bank at Vision Fabrications in Lisburn. Picture: Darren Kidd / Press Eye

The company has completed work on multiple large scale projects in recent months, including York Street Station in Belfast where Vision Fabrications designed, fabricated and installed the main station structural steel work, east stair platform, link bridge and tapered platform canopies.

Vision Fabrications is also using Danske Bank’s support to invest in the growth of its team, employing six additional members of staff, including Head of Operations. The company currently has a dedicated team of 35 employees, with a wealth of experience within stainless steel, mild steel and aluminium solutions.

Barry Lytte, managing director said: “The purchase of the new Knockmore site is an exciting addition to the Vision Fabrications brand, allowing us to service the growing demand for steel fabrication, delivering high value and complex projects throughout the UK and Ireland from design through to installation.

"Working with Danske Bank has enabled us to comfortably expand our premises and invest in the growth of our team, with consistent support and engagement throughout our banking relationship.”

Paul Robinson, senior business manager at Danske Bank said: “The demand for steel fabrication remains high across Northern Ireland and Danske Bank is delighted to be providing support for Vision Fabrications as the business continues to expand and grow.

"Vision Fabrications has gone from strength to strength over the last few months, completing a number of high profile and exciting projects across multiple sectors. We are looking forward to continuing to work together and supporting them through this exciting new chapter, and as they continue to grow.”