Valerie Beattie was awarded the British Empire Medal in the King’s New Year Honours list 2024 in recognition of her lifelong contribution to the area.

The local woman, accompanied by her husband, Derek and their two sons, received her medal at Hillsborough Castle on April 16.

To mark the occasion, Ballycarry and District Community Association held a celebration party at the village community centre the following Saturday, April 20 – with Valerie herself arriving in a three-wheeled motorcycle.

Valerie Beattie BEM arrives at the celebration event in her honour at Ballycarry Community Centre. Photo and video courtesy of Thomas McDowell

The event paid tribute to the many achievements of the local woman, who grew up in Bellahill and went to Ballycarry School.

Involved with the local youth club and nursery as well as the General Sir James Steele Memorial Trust Fund, Valerie helped out with the Ballycarry Singers and set up the Dramarama group.

A former chairperson of Ballycarry and District Community Association, she was also instrumental in helping to establish the annual Broadisland Gathering.

Valerie Beattie and husband Derek had pride of place at the celebration party in Ballycarry. Photo: David Hume

Joining local residents for the special occasion were Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna; chairman, Rev Dr John Nelson, who introduced the programme; past chairman, Dr David Hume; comedian Billy Teare, and the Ballycarry Singers under founder Lorna Calwell.

Speaking about the ceremony at Hillsborough Castle, Valerie said: “It was a fantastic day – the weather was beautiful and the atmosphere was just lovely. I was able to take my husband and my two sons with me which was a very proud family day out for us all.

"It was so lovely to see everybody at the party on the Saturday; the Ballycarry Singers gave a remarkable concert, and they encouraged me to get up and join them which brought back some lovely memories. It was an emotional day and it’s been wonderful at my age to receive this honour.”