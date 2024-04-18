Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event took place on Wednesday, March 27 at Castle Green, with crowds turning out to support those who rose to the challenge of walking over hot coals.

The firewalk was organised to raise much-needed funds for the club in memory of Trevor Monteith, who passed away in 2022.

A former president of the organisation, which runs a leisure club for adults with a learning disability, Mr Monteith also held a number of other roles over the years, from treasurer to chairperson.

He also joined Carrickfergus Adult Centre Parents’ Committee; was chairperson, treasurer, and later Trustee of Carrickfergus and District Mencap Society, and was an honorary member of the Rotary Club of Carrickfergus.

The former bank manager was instrumental in establishing Kilcreggan Homes in 1990, while in 2002, he raised over £16,000 for Mencap with a hike along the Great Wall of China.

Mr Monteith was recognised in the 2020 Queen’s Birthday Honours for his services to adults with a learning disability.

"Trevor was an incredible individual who dedicated his life to serving and advocating for people with learning disabilities,” Carrickfergus Senior Gateway Club said.

“His tireless efforts and unwavering commitment made a profound impact on our club and the wider community. He volunteered for many years, demonstrating his passion for supporting others.”