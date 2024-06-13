Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Co Antrim man has admitted being “gobsmacked” when told he had won a holiday to Disney World in Florida worth more than £18,000.

Adam Martin was at home when Christian Williams, presenter of competition specialist BOTB, called him to tell him he had won the family holiday of a lifetime to the popular resort in Florida.

The visit to see Mickey Mouse and friends may be on hold, however, after Adam said he was considering taking the cash alternative to the prize.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He told Christian that he and his girlfriend were saving to buy a house and the money would go a long way to helping the couple get on the property ladder.

Adam Martin gives the thumbs up to Christian Williams, presenter of competition specialist BOTB, who called to tell him he had won a holiday to Disneyland worth more than £18,000. Picture: BOTB

Celebrating the good news, Adam, who lives in Ballyclare, said he first thought the initial email telling him he had won a prize in the firm’s Instant Wins Competition was junk mail, but he was all smiles on the call as Christian confirmed the win was real.

“It was a bit of a shock, I was gobsmacked,” admitted Adam, who said his girlfriend was the first person he told, so they could share the celebrations.

“I never win anything. It’s unbelievable, incredible. We are saving for a house, so the cash alternative to the prize is probably the better option.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was sitting with my girlfriend, so she was the first person I told, and she thought I was lying to her. She looked at me as if to say ‘no, wise up’. It is brilliant, just brilliant.”

Christian said: “Adam is saving for a house with his girlfriend, so it looks like he has decided to bank the cash and go house hunting.

“I am really delighted for them both. We know how tricky it can be for first-time buyers to get on the property ladder, so it’s great to be able to give someone the news that you know might help them to achieve that dream.”