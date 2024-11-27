An American marching band has entertained Carrickfergus residents with a medley of musical hits.

The 90-strong Boston Merrimack College Band visited the town on Wednesday afternoon, November 27.

The band are in Northern Ireland as part of the ‘Friendship Four’ ice hockey tournament, and stepped out in Carrick for their first official engagement.

Following a short tribute at the US Rangers Memorial, Sunnylands, the visitors paraded to the Amphitheatre on Prince William Way where they performed an indoor concert.

The 90-strong Boston Merrimack College Band visited Carrickfergus on Wednesday, November 27. Photo: Helena McManus

Minister for Communities, Gordon Lyons said he was very keen to promote connections between the United States and Northern Ireland. “My Department has been involved in the Friendship Four event, which is taking place this weekend at the SSE Arena in Belfast,” he added. “Whenever I heard that there were marching bands coming, I thought why not take the opportunity to bring them here to Carrickfergus in East Antrim? We have such strong affinity and connections with the United States through the Rangers memorial here, through the Andrew Jackson cottage and other links that continue to this day.”

It is the second such visit by an American marching band to the borough this year.

In March 2024, crowds turned out to welcome the Clover High School Band as they made their way through Larne.

The group from Clover, South Carolina – which is officially twinned with Larne – paraded through the town centre to Inver Park, where they headlined a free public concert.

The 160-strong band were making a pit stop in the area after being invited to take part in the St Patrick’s Day parade in Dublin.