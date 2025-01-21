Watch: Heartwarming video of Magherafelt woman reuniting with her daughter at airport

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A heartwarming video of a Magherafelt woman reuniting with her daughter after a marathon hike to raise money for CoppaFeel! has been named as a finalist in Loganair’s A Season of Connections competition.

The video shows the moment breast cancer survivor Gemma McMullan, who is originally from Inverness in Scotland, is reunited with her five-year-old daughter Mara at Belfast International Airport after a gruelling 100km charity hike across the Indian Himalayas. The nine-day trek saw her raise an incredible £11,000 for the breast cancer charity, which is close to her heart after having been diagnosed with an aggressive form of the cancer in 2022.

Gemma’s husband arranged to surprise her at the airport as the mountain hike meant she was unable to contact her family due to time differences and lack of phone signal, which made the 11 hours of hiking a day even more difficult.

Inspired by the airline’s uplifting and heartwarming Christmas advert, Loganair, Actually, the competition asked entrants from across the UK to submit an image or video that captures a heartwarming moment of connection with their loved ones.

Gemma and Mara enjoying Christmas together. Credit: Supplied

As a finalist for Loganair’s A Season of Connections competition, Gemma and two other entrants have the chance to win a year’s worth of free flights for herself and a companion on Loganair’s extensive network, while two runners-up will be treated to return flights for two on the airline’s iconic Glasgow to Barra route, which famously lands on the beach.

Gemma said: “This hike was one of the most challenging and rewarding experiences of my life. Training for ten months and hiking for 11 hours a day in the Himalayas tested me physically and emotionally, but the team spirit kept us going.

“It was so tough being away from Mara with no contact, it was the longest time we had ever been apart. Reuniting with her at the airport was a moment I’ll never forget, and I hope that one day, Mara can look back on the video of our special reunion with pride.”

Gemma McMullantaking part in the gruelling 100km charity hike across the Indian Himalayas. Credit: Supplied

Lyn MacDonald, head of marketing and brand at Loganair, said: “Gemma’s video and story are shining examples of what A Season of Connections is all about: celebrating the heartfelt moments that bring people together.

“Her determination and the emotional reunion with her daughter perfectly capture the spirit of connection that our Loganair, Actually campaign represents. It has been a pleasure to see such incredible entries showcasing the joy and resilience that come with these reunions.”

Public voting for the finalists is now open and will run until midnight on Thursday, January 23. The winner will be announced on Saturday, January 25. To vote for Gemma, visit the Loganair Facebook and Instagram pages.