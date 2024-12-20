Jozie with his mum Nicole. (Pic: Contributed)

The mother of a one-year-old boy from Newtownabbey has shared her experiences of finding out at her 20-week scan that her son had a complex heart condition through to the surgery he has undergone following his birth in August 2023.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jozie Magill was born with complex heart disease and has had two open heart procedures.

For his mum Nicole, it was a huge shock upon receiving his diagnosis and the rollercoaster journey that has followed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Jozie was born last August, he was immediately taken to ICU where he was stabilized and remained in hospital for four weeks before being rushed to Dublin for life-saving surgery.

Nicole explained: “His recovery went well and we returned to Clark Clinic in Belfast. After three months in hospital, we finally got Jozie home to meet his big brother and sister.

"It was amazing to have them all together at last.”

Over the past year, Jozie has been back and forth from hospital with various issues and in September returned to Dublin to have major open-heart surgery again.

With post-surgery complications, the family spent a month in Dublin before getting transferred back to the Clark Clinic. Jozie is now home and recovering well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicole has shared her son’s story as part of Children’s Heartbeat Trust’s Christmas appeal to highlight the support services provided by the charity and how donations from the public this Christmas can support more children like Jozie.

Thanking the chairty for the support they have received, Nicole stated: “This whole journey has been incredibly difficult, but Children’s Heartbeat Trust have been there for us from day one. We received amazing emotional support while travelling for surgery and staying in hospital for long periods of time.

"Seeing a friendly face and having someone aside from the medical team who understood what we were going through was very comforting.

"Children’s Heartbeat Trust also provided us with financial support, which really helped. Jozie’s daddy is self-employed and was unable to work for long periods at a time, so it gave us great peace of mind knowing we had some financial relief. It eased one worry so we could focus more energy on Jozie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"While Jozie was an inpatient in Clark Clinic, we were able to enjoy music therapy sessions funded by Children’s Heartbeat Trust which he absolutely loved. It helped us relax and bond together in hospital and was something to look forward to. It really lifted our spirits to see his little face light up.’’

Children’s Heartbeat Trust supports children living with congenital heart disease and their families. Every week in Northern Ireland, four babies are born with heart disease.

Lynn Cowan, Fundraising Manager at Children’s Heartbeat Trust said: “Jozie’s just one of hundreds of children we’re here for each year from the antenatal stage, birth, surgery and beyond with the right support when it’s needed.

"In 2023/24 we provided emotional bedside support to over 300 children and their families whilst they were in hospital and granted over £110,000 in vital financial support to families travelling for surgery or experiencing an extended stay in hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This Christmas, you can help us continue to provide hope and support to over 50 families in hospital and help them navigate the lifelong complexities of heart disease.”

To make a donation to support the charity, click here