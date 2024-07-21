Watch: surprise in store for owner of The Posthouse Cafe in Waringstown on her retirement
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
New owners John and Michelle Foster recently took over the Terrace View premises following the retirement of Ann Wilson.
The couple said they would make sure their new venture would offer the same great atmosphere that customers have grown to love so much over the years.
"Firstly we want to offer a huge congratulations to Ann on her well-deserved retirement,” they posted on social media. Thank you for all the wonderful memories and delicious food. It is clear from all the lovely messages from customers that you will be missed!"
Ann’s last day at The Posthouse Cafe was an emotional one, with many people popping in to wish her well.
She also found the premises had been decorated with balloons and banners ahead of her arrival, just to make the occasion especially memorable.
And while Ann was looking forward to her well-earned retirement, it also brought mixed emotions.
"Well the day that I have looked forward to and dreaded has come. I didn't realise how heartbroken I would feel to say goodbye to all the wonderful friends that I have made over the last 10 years and my beautiful little cafe,” she said.
"I hope that the new owners, John and Michelle will enjoy the warmth and kindness that I got from you all. Now for a glass of champagne watered down with a lot of tears. Goodbye and hope to see you all again.”