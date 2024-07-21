Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celebrations tinged with sadness have opened up a new chapter at the popular Posthouse Cafe in Waringstown.

New owners John and Michelle Foster recently took over the Terrace View premises following the retirement of Ann Wilson.

The couple said they would make sure their new venture would offer the same great atmosphere that customers have grown to love so much over the years.

"Firstly we want to offer a huge congratulations to Ann on her well-deserved retirement,” they posted on social media. Thank you for all the wonderful memories and delicious food. It is clear from all the lovely messages from customers that you will be missed!"

Deputy Lord Mayor, Councillor Kyle Savage called into visit Ann Wilson on her last day as owner of the Posthouse Café in Waringstown which she has run for the past 10 years. He wished Anne a very happy retirement and also every success to the new owners John and Michelle as they take over as the new management. Also pictured is Walter Ferris. Picture: ABC Borough Council

Ann’s last day at The Posthouse Cafe was an emotional one, with many people popping in to wish her well.

She also found the premises had been decorated with balloons and banners ahead of her arrival, just to make the occasion especially memorable.

And while Ann was looking forward to her well-earned retirement, it also brought mixed emotions.

Ann Wilson hands over the keys to The Posthouse Cafe in Waringston to new owner John Foster. Picture: The Posthouse Cafe

"Well the day that I have looked forward to and dreaded has come. I didn't realise how heartbroken I would feel to say goodbye to all the wonderful friends that I have made over the last 10 years and my beautiful little cafe,” she said.

"I hope that the new owners, John and Michelle will enjoy the warmth and kindness that I got from you all. Now for a glass of champagne watered down with a lot of tears. Goodbye and hope to see you all again.”