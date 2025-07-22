An ethically-driven Co Antrim bottled water brand has been awarded two Superior Stars at the prestigious International Taste Institute in Brussels – a global benchmark for flavour excellence judged by leading chefs and sommeliers.

Clearer Water, based in Magheramorne, Northern Ireland, won high praise for both its still and sparkling products.

Sourced from a deep aquifer beneath the ancient local limestone and basalt landscape, Clearer Water is naturally filtered through rock formations dating back over 145 million years. This unique natural process results in a pure, mineral-rich water with a crisp, refreshing taste - qualities that have now been internationally recognised.

The International Taste Institute is made up of a jury who meticulously evaluate thousands of products from around the world to award only the tastiest ones with its Superior Taste Award stars.

Ross Lazaroo-Hood, co-founder and co-chairman of Clearer Water, said it was an “incredible honour” to receive two Superior Stars from such a respected global institution.

"It’a testament to the purity of our source, the dedication of our team, and the values that shape everything we do. We’re proud to be placing Northern Irish water on the global stage – and doing so with purpose.”

Clearer Water was founded with a mission far beyond bottling – as a social enterprise, it was built to create employment and training opportunities for individuals who face barriers to work, including those from disadvantaged and mixed-ability backgrounds.

In 2022, The Clearer Group – led by co-chairmen Lazaroo-Hood and Sitki Gelmen – acquired the brand with a commitment to retain its inclusive ethos and scale its social impact across the UK and Ireland.

Clearer Water has since been recognised by The Good Shopping Guide for its outstanding ethical practices, receiving one of the highest scores in the bottled water category - 100% and the number 1 position across Europe.

Sitki Gelmen, co-founder and co-chairman, added: "This award is a tribute to our team, our values, and our unique source. We’re proud to continue building a brand that’s as much about people and place as it is about product.”

Clearer Water is fast becoming the premium choice for those seeking purity, provenance, and purpose – from luxury hotels and fine dining to modern bistros, boardrooms and wine bars,