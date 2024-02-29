Drains Bay beach. Pic: Google Maps

A review was carried out in 2022 by DAERA (Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs) of designated bathing waters in Northern Ireland seeking nominations for new sites which have “large numbers” of people bathing or using the beach.

The council nominated Portmuck, in Islandmagee and Fisherman’s Quay, in Carrickfergus. Residents nominated Drains Bay, outside Larne, for inclusion.

All were surveyed during the bathing season, officially from June until September, in 2022. As a result, Drains Bay and Portmuck were selected to be included in the Department’s water testing schedule. Fisherman’s Quay was unsuccessful.

Water quality testing was then carried out by the Department at Drains Bay and Portmuck last summer. Both were classed as “good” alongside Carnlough. Ballygally and Brown’s Bay, in Islandmagee, achieved “excellent” status.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council will now be a bathing water operator at Drains Bay and Portmuck as well as Ballygally, Brown’s Bay and Carnlough.

Bathing water operators must notify DAERA of any pollution, remove waste where appropriate and display signage advising if the water is unsafe for swimming.

A report presented to the council’s Neighbourhoods and Communities Committee, at a meeting, on Tuesday evening, said: “Post-Covid, council has witnessed an increase in bathers at our sites and with two new sites giving additional water quality information, it means the bathers can make an informed decision as to whether they are clean enough to enter.”

Knockagh DUP Councillor Marc Collins asked for feedback about why Fisherman’s Quay was rejected. “It is quite popular for swimmers in Carrick,” he noted.

Lindsay Houston, council’s parks and open space development manager, explained: “To be designated, there needs to be over a certain number. It is not used in the numbers required to be designated.”

Carrick Castle Ulster Unionist Cllr Bethany Ferris asked if it would be possible for Fisherman’s Quay to be reassessed. “I have seen a surge in people there,” she commented.

The officer replied: “The review is undertaken every six years. It is unlikely it would be reassessed at this stage.”