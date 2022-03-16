When will Passenger Location Forms be scrapped? Final NI Covid rules to go

Travelling abroad will become much simpler as all remaining rules are to be scrapped in the UK, including Northern Ireland.

From 4am on Friday, March 18, travellers will no longer be required to take tests or complete a Passenger Locator Form (PLF).

The remaining managed hotel quarantine capacity will be fully stood down by the end of March.

What are Northern Ireland's Covid travel rules?

This move keeps Northern Ireland in line with other UK regions.

When will remaining rules by axed?

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “I have always said I would not keep restrictions in place longer than necessary.

“As we continue to make steady steps out of the Covid restrictions, the removal of the International Travel Regulations will enable freer travel for all ahead of the Easter period.”

What will happen if there are other Covid variants?

Work will continue across the UK to identify and manage any potential variants that may emerge.

Travellers who are feeling unwell are advised to follow the public health advice and should not travel.