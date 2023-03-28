Register
Williamson and Harvey take top honours at Larne 10 Mile Race

More than 500 runners took part in the Kilwaughter Minerals 10 Mile Race in Larne at the weekend.

By The Newsroom
Published 28th Mar 2023, 19:44 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 19:44 BST

The event, hosted by Larne Athletic Club, welcomed amateur athletes, seasoned runners, and race rookies from both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. Taking top honours in a time of just 51.44 was unattached runner, John Paul Williamson.

John Paul, first time runner of the annual Larne 10 Mile Race, was followed by Conal McCambridge of North Belfast Harriers who secured second place at 51.51, and Foyle Valley AC’s Scott Rankin who came in third having crossed the line at 52.24.

Impressive finishing times by the male cohort were matched by strong performances in the women’s race. Leading lady Caitlyn Harvey of Road Runners Athletic Club clocked 1.00.43 to bag first place, whilst Elisoa Crawford, North Belfast Harriers runner and North Down AC athlete Fiona McQuillan picked up second and third place medals with times of 1.03.12 and 1.03.27 respectively.

John Paul Williamson celebrates his first place finish
John Paul Williamson celebrates his first place finish
John Paul Williamson celebrates his first place finish

Gary Wilmot, chief executive of “Kilwaughter Minerals, said: “The sheer volume of runners who took part this year is testament to the success of the inaugural race back in 2022 and the popularity of such events in our region.

“It is an honour to champion sporting initiatives like this which drive people to our town and deliver real physical, social, and mental benefits to those who take part.

“As proud headline sponsor, we would like to thank the hundreds who came out to support the race and extend a huge congratulations to everyone who organised or took part - what an achievement!”

Also commenting on the success of the race, William Thompson, Larne Athletic Club chairman, said: “What a turnout for the 2023 Kilwaughter Minerals Larne 10 Mile Race. Many of the 500 runners who took part this year were returning participants from 2022 which just goes to show the calibre of the event that we and Kilwaughter Minerals have been able to deliver.

Leading lady Caitlyn Harvey of Road Runners Athletic Club
Leading lady Caitlyn Harvey of Road Runners Athletic Club
Leading lady Caitlyn Harvey of Road Runners Athletic Club

“We are immensely proud of everyone who took part, either in the race itself, as part of the organisation committee, or as a spectator and supportive voice along the route and can’t wait to see what 2024’s event will bring.”

For full official race results, visit www.championchipireland.com

Gary Wilmot, chief executive of Kilwaughter Minerals, presents Caitlyn Harvey with a certificate.
Gary Wilmot, chief executive of Kilwaughter Minerals, presents Caitlyn Harvey with a certificate.
Gary Wilmot, chief executive of Kilwaughter Minerals, presents Caitlyn Harvey with a certificate.
John Paul Williamson is congratulated by Gary Wilmot, chief executive of Kilwaughter Minerals.
John Paul Williamson is congratulated by Gary Wilmot, chief executive of Kilwaughter Minerals.
John Paul Williamson is congratulated by Gary Wilmot, chief executive of Kilwaughter Minerals.
