Young Co Tyrone motorist smoked cannabis before leaving Belfast to drive home, court told

A young Co Tyrone man who was spotted swerving onto the hardshoulder and overtaking lorries on the M1 Motorway, has lost his licence for 12 months.

Twenty-four-old Fionnan Ritchie, from Glebe Court in Dungannon, was also fined £500 for driving while unfit through drink/drugs on September 6 last year.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard on Tuesday that at 10.40pm, police received a report of a suspected drink-driver in a white BMW on the M1 west bound from Lisburn.

Prosecuting counsel said at 11.10pm the vehicle was located by police in a layby at Old Castlecaulfield Road.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google

The lawyer said the ignition was on and there was a smell of cannabis emanating from the vehicle. A search was carried out a 0.5 grammes of the drug was found in the driver's door.

He said a breath test was carried out which provided a reading of 31mcgs. Ritchie was conveyed to custody where he made an admission of smoking cannabis at a friend's house in Belfast before leaving for home and stopping in the layby for another smoke.

Defence lawyer Noel Dillon said the defendant had been drinking alcohol the day before and had made a "very foolish decision" to take a joint and drive.

Mr Dillon said Ritchie has a good job which he hoped to hold onto.

District Judge Peter Magill said anyone who takes cannabis and gets behind the wheel is "mad".

Mr Magill told the defendant if there had been an accident and someone had been seriously injured he would be up before the High Court on more serious charges.