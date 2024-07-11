Young people invited to have their say on new peace building programme in Mid Ulster area
Aimed at 16 to 24 year olds the event will give them an opportunity to air their views on a new programme that will be running in the district after the summer holidays.
The ‘consultation day’ will be held at Meadowbank Sports Arena, Ballyronan Road, from 1pm to 3pm.
The organisers are hoping to get as many young people as possible from the area to attend the evebt which is free and consists of “refreshments, conservations and sports activities”.
Earlier this month an 'AMPLIFY' information day was held in the town when suggestions were outlined for the new programme and next Thursday’s event is a follow-up.