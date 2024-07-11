Young people invited to have their say on new peace building programme in Mid Ulster area

By The Newsroom
Published 11th Jul 2024, 13:06 BST
Young people in Mid Ulster are invited to have their say at a new peace building programme in Magherafelt next Thursday (July 18).

Aimed at 16 to 24 year olds the event will give them an opportunity to air their views on a new programme that will be running in the district after the summer holidays.

The ‘consultation day’ will be held at Meadowbank Sports Arena, Ballyronan Road, from 1pm to 3pm.

Young people are invited to the event which takes place in Meadowbank Arena on Thursday, July 18. Credit: National WorldYoung people are invited to the event which takes place in Meadowbank Arena on Thursday, July 18. Credit: National World
The organisers are hoping to get as many young people as possible from the area to attend the evebt which is free and consists of “refreshments, conservations and sports activities”.

Earlier this month an 'AMPLIFY' information day was held in the town when suggestions were outlined for the new programme and next Thursday’s event is a follow-up.

