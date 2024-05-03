Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Trevor Adams, from Stewartstown, is hoping to raise funds for Charis Cancer Care based at Lough Fea, near Cookstown.

He will be joined by Cookstown man Ian Reid for the challenge in Colin Glen Forest, Belfast, on June 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair have already been collecting sponsorship and have almost £1,000 raised between them.

Trevor Adams is hoping to raise as much money as possible for Charis Cancer Care. Credit: Submitted

They can look forward to a 250m forest flyover zipline, soaring 50ft above the Black Bull Run and forest below, before taking a leap of faith 100ft high with the River Rapid – Ireland’s longest zipline – to skim the treetops at up to 50mph!

Trevor, a science technician, is also a casual member of staff at the front of house in Burnavon Theatre, Cookstown, for the past nine years.

He said many people have been touched by losing a loved one – such as a close family member – due to cancer, and when it happens it can be devastating and hard to come to terms with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I decided it was time to give something back to the community, so I plucked up the courage and signed myself up to do the Zipline Challenge,” he continued.

He admitted he has a fear of heights and although he did a parachute jump in Gran Canaria some years ago, he was still slightly apprehensive about the zipline challenge.

Trevor has already received sponsorship for which he is very grateful and has set up a Justgiving page – https://www.justgiving.com/page/trevor-adams-1713022284305

Charis is Mid-Ulster’s first unique cancer care centre and provides person-centred care for those whose lives are affected by cancer from diagnosis onwards – including their families and supporters. It has helped thousands of people since it opened 14 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad