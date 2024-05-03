Zipline challenge for Stewartstown man aiming to raise funds for Charis Cancer Care
and live on Freeview channel 276
Trevor Adams, from Stewartstown, is hoping to raise funds for Charis Cancer Care based at Lough Fea, near Cookstown.
He will be joined by Cookstown man Ian Reid for the challenge in Colin Glen Forest, Belfast, on June 2.
The pair have already been collecting sponsorship and have almost £1,000 raised between them.
They can look forward to a 250m forest flyover zipline, soaring 50ft above the Black Bull Run and forest below, before taking a leap of faith 100ft high with the River Rapid – Ireland’s longest zipline – to skim the treetops at up to 50mph!
Trevor, a science technician, is also a casual member of staff at the front of house in Burnavon Theatre, Cookstown, for the past nine years.
He said many people have been touched by losing a loved one – such as a close family member – due to cancer, and when it happens it can be devastating and hard to come to terms with.
"I decided it was time to give something back to the community, so I plucked up the courage and signed myself up to do the Zipline Challenge,” he continued.
He admitted he has a fear of heights and although he did a parachute jump in Gran Canaria some years ago, he was still slightly apprehensive about the zipline challenge.
Trevor has already received sponsorship for which he is very grateful and has set up a Justgiving page – https://www.justgiving.com/page/trevor-adams-1713022284305
Charis is Mid-Ulster’s first unique cancer care centre and provides person-centred care for those whose lives are affected by cancer from diagnosis onwards – including their families and supporters. It has helped thousands of people since it opened 14 years ago.
This is possible through the delivery of an individualised programme of complementary therapies and psychological and emotional support that compliment treatment and care given by hospital and cancer centres. The aim is to reduce the effects of the disease and its treatment, whilst improving quality of life and helping those regain control and cognitive skills.