All Ireland winner and former Derry GAA star Tony Scullion on panel of Mid Ulster People's Assembly

Sinn Féin Mid Ulster MP Cathal Mallaghan has announced the names of the independent chairperson and panel that will participate in the People’s Assembly in Bellaghy next week.

Sinn Féin’s Commission on the Future of Ireland is hosting the event in the Seamus Heaney Homeplace in Bellaghy at 7pm on the 26th of February.

The theme of the conference is ‘The New Ireland is for Everyone – Have Your Say’ and the guest speaker will by Sinn Féin Leas Uachtarán Michelle O’Neill.

The discussion will be chaired by local GP Dr Laurence Diamond and the panel includes: Claire O’Neill - manager of Cookstown Credit Union; Ola Sobieraj –project manager for ‘the 3million’; Seamus McWilliams – local farmer and business man and Tony Scullion - all Ireland winner and former Derry GAA star.

Mr Mallaghan said: “The independent panel we have announced for the Mid Ulster conference on the Future of Ireland is exceptional and represents a broad spectrum of community and business opinion within the Mid Ulster area.

“The meeting in Bellaghy is open to everyone, whether you are for or against Irish Unity. Come along and have your say on constitutional change.

“It is an opportunity for citizens to discuss future constitutional arrangements. What should new constitutional and governance structures look like? What is the role of the Irish government at this critical juncture in our history? What about the rights and protections needed to underpin equality and democracy and language rights in the new Ireland?

“And of course many people are already talking about the imperative of a public health service for the island and an economy that makes best use of its place within the EU.

“I look forward to welcoming everyone to the Mid Ulster People’s Assembly on Wednesday 26th February.”

Anyone wishing to register to attend the Mid Ulster Peoples Assembly can do so on Eventbrite

Registration in person will also be available on the night.

Written contributions can be made through the dedicated Commission on the Future of Ireland page on the Sinn Féin website - www.sinnfein.ie/futureofireland

Alternatively you can email your views or request further information by emailing [email protected]