Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has a DUP Mayor for a second consecutive year after Three Mile Water Councillor Mark Cooper BEM was nominated at the council’s annual general meeting on Tuesday evening.

The Deputy Mayor is Glengormley Sinn Fein Councillor Rosie Kinnear.

Antrim and Newtownabbey will have its first Sinn Fein Mayor in 2026-27 after the party increased its seats from five to nine. Alliance will hold the position in 2024-25 and the Ulster Unionist Party in 2025-26.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cllr Cooper said it was “a privilege and an honour” to be elected as Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey. He paid tribute to outgoing first citizen, Alderman Stephen Ross, also a Three Mile Water representative, for an “exemplary year in office”.

The Mayor, Councillor Mark Cooper BEM and the Deputy Mayor, Councillor Rosie Kinnear.

He described him as “a colleague and a friend” who has carried out his role with distinction during “some of the most momentous events in our nation’s history”.

He also paid tribute to outgoing Deputy Mayor Cllr Leah Smyth, an Antrim Ulster Unionist representative, whom he said, should be “proud of her exemplary record” and as a “role model for other young women and politicians across Northern Ireland”.

The new Mayor thanked his constituents in Three Mile Water, his family, friends and neighbours in Mallusk, East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson and Gordon Lyons MLA.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He went on to say that through Monkstown Community Association, he witnessed the “difference grassroots community leaders can make to local residents”. “This inspired me to get involved,” he stated.

The new first citizen, DUP Councillor Mark Cooper BEM.

Ald Ross said that he has attended 925 mayor engagements during the past 12 months. He added that he has met some “wonderful and truly inspiring people” during his year in office.

Recalling the highlights which commenced with raising the jubilee flag at Mossley Mill, Her late Majesty’s Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee celebrations in the borough, the monarch’s death, coronation of King Charles III and last week’s visit by His Majesty and Queen Camilla to the Coronation Garden at Hazelbank in Newtownabbey.

Positive Reception

However, one of the best things about being Mayor, he said, was the “warm welcome and positive reception” he has received in every part of the borough.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He acknowledged the honour of being able to support three local charities in his role through donations received to the tune of £17k each to the Men’s Advisory Project, Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice and Positive Life.

Alliance group leader Macedon Cllr Billy Webb MBE praised the professional manner in which Ald Ross had carried out his duties during which he described as “an unbelievably busy year”.

Ulster Unionist group leader Glengormley Ald Mark Cosgrove highlighted Ald Ross’s “absolute passion” for economic development, particularly with regard to young people and apprenticeships.

DUP group leader Airport Cllr Matthew Magill noted an unprecedented mayoral year of “so many highs and so many lows”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sinn Fein group leader Glengormley Cllr Michael Goodman commented: “You have been mayor through a very difficult time for many people in the community of Antrim and Newtownabbey borough and have had a lot of onerous events to attend to attend in the borough which you have done with grace and commitment.

“I think it is commendable that you have managed to use your mayoral position to promote some of the issues that are of most concern to yourself and many others in the borough particularly education under-achievement.”

Amazing Work

Antrim SDLP Cllr Roisin Lynch thanked the outgoing mayor for his commitment and work, leadership and empowering people through apprenticeships during the past year. In particular, Cllr Lynch highlighted his “amazing work” in raising more than £50k for three charities.

Reflecting on her year as Deputy Mayor, Cllr Leah Smyth said “I will never experience another year like it.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

She recalled momentous events including Her late Majesty’s platinum jubilee celebrations and later her passing, the proclamation of King Charles III and his coronation and her invitation to Hillsborough Castle and St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast as “surreal moments”.

“Another event that stands out is International Women’s Day event. It was a fab opportunity to allow others to get to know me a bit better. If I can inspire just one person to have more self-belief in themselves, I would be incredibly happy. I have grown so much as a person since taking on this role.”

Ald Cosgrove said he was “immensely proud” of his party colleague whom he described as a “very talented young lady” adding that her ‘Letters to Heaven’ initiative which will be extended to all cemeteries in the borough will be “a tremendous legacy”. He slammed “misogynistic” comments which had appeared about her online.

The New Deputy Mayor Cllr Kinnear said: “I have such an example to follow. Thank-you for setting the standard so far. I hope I can get close to it. Four years ago, it never would have occurred to me I would be sitting beside the mayor.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

She welcomed the new members adding that she also looked forward to working with all returning members.