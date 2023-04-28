Alderman Dillon retires after 46 years on the council and calls for Stormont powers to be given to an 11 council model

One of Northern Ireland’s longest serving councillors has used his retirement speech to call for Stormont to be scrapped and its powers be given to local authorities.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) UUP Alderman Jim Dillon MBE has stepped down after 46 years in chambers.

The former Mayor and Freeman of the city paid tribute to his council colleagues and reflected on his career highlight of playing a key role when the late Queen Elizabeth II opened the local authority’s HQ at Lagan Valley Island.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Downshire West rep, Jim Dillon taking to his feet for the last time, said: “Believe it or not, when I first stood for council, they (UUP) had to have five selection meetings to select a candidate in the area which included my home town of Moira.

Alderman Jim Dillon retires after 46 years on council

“Well, they could get candidates, but they didn’t want them. I was asked at five different meetings if I would stand and I said, ‘no’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“At the fifth meeting, against my wife’s better judgement, as I very nearly got a divorce out of it, I said I would do a four year term, and by then you could have yourselves sorted out.

“I had two main reasons for not wanting to stand for election. One I was a busy humble farmer trying to make a living and two, I thought I would be greatly out of my depth.

“But whenever I had four years served I didn’t feel out of my depth, because I felt that we had a bunch of bluffers on the council.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Moira farmer who was recognised with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his service to local government at the 2018 NILGA Local Government Awards, played a central part in the generation of the council headquarters at Lagan Valley Island.

And in 2001, as Mayor, Jim Dillon welcomed the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh to officially open the local authority building.

He added: “I am leaving after 46 years, it has been a pleasure to have been here for all those years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"There are a number of highlights of my time, but the main one was the opening of this building (Lagan Valley Island) by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, a day I will never forget.

“The other main highlight was my own Freeman ceremony and I thanked the council then as I do now for bestowing the high honour on me as I feel I will still have a foot in the door of this Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council.”

However, as he concluded his retirement speech, Alderman Dillon fired a political broadside at the collapsed Stormont institution, which he felt should now remain closed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Dillon said: “I have a few regrets, perhaps the biggest of the whole lot is that we don’t have functioning devolution in this country. “But what I think perhaps should happen now is that the NI assembly should be closed down and the 11 councils should be given their Executive and functioning powers.