Family-related stress is on the rise as a reason for absence at work, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Policy and Governance Committee has been told.

In a presentation to the local government authority committee on Wednesday evening, Helen Hall, director of corporate strategy, told councillors: “Family-related stress seems to be on the rise.”

She reported absences due to caring responsibilities, bereavement, crisis and emergency situations. Commenting on absence overall, the director reported an average of 15.5 working days lost during 2022/23.

The average Northern Ireland local government absence during 2022/23 was 16.49 days; the Northern Ireland Civil Service, 12.3 days with an average of 10.6 days across the UK public sector.

Mossley Mill Pic: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

The average absence in Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council during 2021/22 was 14.7 days. The local authority’s target is 12 days.

The director has admitted: “There is still work to be done.” She said that most absences are in the 26 to 45-year-old category, 44 per cent; 39 per cent in 46 to 60 years; nine per cent, 18 to 25 and eight per cent, 61 years plus. Stress is the main cause of absence for male, 33 per cent and 39 per cent of female employees.

Eight per cent of men reported absence due to heart problems and nine per cent of women were related to stomach. Absence among men was 62 per cent and women, 38 per cent. Time-off for minor ailments, she noted, was “short-term”.

Ald Paula Bradley. Pic: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

Other reasons for absence were flu and colds, 31 per cent; personal, family, depression, mental health, 25 per cent; work-related stress, 18 per cent; musco-skeletal, ten per cent and stomach/digestion, nine per cent.

Glengormley DUP Alderman Paula Bradley said: “I just hope that people are getting the support they really need to get them back to work again.”

Separately, at the same meeting, councillors approved new menopause and foster/kinship leave policies as well as revised career break; marriage/civil partnership leave; dependants’ leave and dignity and respect at work policies.