Antrim and Newtownabbey councillors to get a flavour of dulse and Yellow Man

Antrim and Newtownabbey Council’s Ballyclare May Fair Working Group is taking part in a “study visit” to this year’s Ould Lammas Fair in Ballycastle.
By Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 12:21 BST

The event is described as Ireland’s oldest fair and is held annually in Ballycastle in late August.

A report presented to councillors at a meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council on Monday evening said: “As part of the ongoing work to develop the May Fair, it is proposed to organise a study visit to the Aul Lammas Fair on Tuesday 29 August.”

A working group of elected members and community representatives oversees planning and delivery of the Ballyclare May Fair which dates back to 1756.

Selling Yellow Man at a previous year's fair in Ballycastle. Photo: National WorldSelling Yellow Man at a previous year's fair in Ballycastle. Photo: National World
Selling Yellow Man at a previous year's fair in Ballycastle. Photo: National World

Speaking at a meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council on Monday evening, Ballyclare DUP Councillor Jeannie Archibald-Brown, a member of the Ballyclare May Fair Working Group, welcomed the proposal describing it as “a good idea to see what is happening and to learn some good things” adding it may “build a relationship”.

The Ould Lammas Fair returns to Ballycastle this year from Saturday, August 26 until Tuesday, August 29. Ireland’s oldest traditional fair is expected to attract thousands of visitors.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Councillor Steven Callaghan said: “The Ould Lammas Fair has been a staple of Ballycastle for centuries – it is engrained in the town’s history and continues to be a focal point of the year’s tourism calendar.

Former Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Stephen Ross pictured with the chief executive or the Ulster-Scots Agency, Ian Crozier, launching the 2023 Ballyclare May Fair. Pic: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough CouncilFormer Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Stephen Ross pictured with the chief executive or the Ulster-Scots Agency, Ian Crozier, launching the 2023 Ballyclare May Fair. Pic: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council
Former Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Stephen Ross pictured with the chief executive or the Ulster-Scots Agency, Ian Crozier, launching the 2023 Ballyclare May Fair. Pic: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

“For generations, the Ould Lammas Fair has brought families, friends and communities together and I look forward to seeing the town full of people enjoying dulse, Yellow Man and everything else it has to offer.”

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter

