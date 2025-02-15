Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Three XL Bully dogs registered with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council have not been issued with an exemption certificate, councillors have been told.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last month’s Operations Committee was informed that 65 are currently licensed in the council area. However, of these, the local authority has processed 62 exemption applications.

The council says it has the highest percentage of processed certificates compared to others in Northern Ireland, according to minutes of the meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

XL Bully dogs have been added to the list of restricted breeds under the Dangerous Dogs (Northern Ireland) Order 1991 through the Dangerous Dogs (Designated Types) Order (Northern Ireland) 2024.

An XL Bully. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Since January, it has been illegal to own an XL Bully without a valid exemption certificate. Penalties for breaching the legislation include fines of up to £5,000 and/or six months’ imprisonment.

However, councillors were advised the legislation does not impose an outright ban but it forbids the breeding, selling, exchanging, gifting or abandoning of XL Bullies.

These dogs must be muzzled and kept on a lead in public and housed securely. They must also be kept on a lead in public places by someone over 16-years- old. Owners must have third party public liability insurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mossley Mill. Pic: Local Democracy Reporting Service

DAERA (Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs) says application for exemption is now closed and anyone who has an XL Bully dog that is not exempted is breaking the law and faces prosecution. Their dog will also be seized.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir MLA said: “I know the majority of dog owners are responsible and have taken the necessary steps to comply with the new laws.

“Unfortunately, if owners have not acted to exempt their XL Bully dog, they are now in breach of the legal requirements and will face enforcement action.”

DAERA has also reminded XL Bully owners they must abide by the conditions of exemption for their certificate to remain valid. If a XL Bully dog is not neutered, the owner must arrange for it to be neutered with evidence to be provided to the local council by June 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If a council asks, owners must give access to the dog for its microchip to be read, provide proof of suitable insurance within five days and also provide a copy of an exemption certificate within five days of a request.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter