A bid for an Irish language street sign in Newtownabbey has been defeated due to insufficient support in the community.

In a canvas of 67 residents of Cashelton Manor, Glengormley, carried out by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, 25 of the 34 who replied were in favour of a dual language sign.

The council’s Dual Language Street Sign Policy states that two-thirds or more of all those canvassed must indicate they are in favour of the erection of a second language street sign before the application can be brought before it for a decision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The result of the canvas will not allow any further applications to be considered by the council until February 2026. However, the SDLP sought an amendment at a council meeting on Monday.

Cllr Ryan Wilson

Dunsilly Councillor Ryan Wilson said the majority of residents who responded supported dual signage.

“A lot more people are indifferent and do not care either way. As the policy is now, those who are indifferent are preventing the majority of residents who did respond from getting that. We in the SDLP believe this policy needs significant reform.”

He proposed the application progresses to the next stage for approval. The proposed amendment was defeated in the chamber by 27 votes against and seven in favour.

Formally Rescind

Advertisement

Advertisement

Macedon Alliance Cllr Billy Webb MBE asked: “When it becomes a council policy, can we go against the policy or formally rescind policy before it takes action?”

Chief executive Jacqui Dixon MBE replied: “To go against policy would leave council open to challenge. This is the first time the policy has been tested.”

If two thirds or more residents indicate they are in favour of the erection of a second language street sign, the application will be brought before the council for decision.

The result of the canvas will not allow any further application from the same party to be considered until February 2026.

If a decision is approved by the authority to erect a street sign in a second language, a translation will have to be carried out by an independent body. The second language sign will be placed below the English in lettering the same size.

The Local Government (Miscellaneous Provisions) (Northern Ireland) Order 1995 gives councils the power to erect dual language street signs or secondary nameplates in a language other than English.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Residents

In a statement after the meeting, Cllr Wilson said: “It is clear that the council’s new Irish language signage policy will not deliver for local residents who want to see this signage erected in their area.

“In Cashelton Manor a majority of those responding to the council canvas indicated their preference to see Irish language signage erected, but this has been denied due to the new council policy which effectively counts those who don’t respond to the canvas as a no vote, making it extremely difficult to get the required majority.”

The issue first arose in February 2018 when the council received a request from Abbeyville Residents’ Association for five Irish language street signs which was turned down after councillors voted in favour of a policy retaining street signs in English only. However, in September 2018, the council was forced to do a u-turn after being challenged in the High Court by a resident who sought a judicial review.

According to the 2021 census, 6.52 per cent of Antrim and Newtownabbey residents have some knowledge of Irish; 2.9 per cent can speak, read, write and understand Irish and 1,164 residents can speak Irish.

Advertisement

Advertisement