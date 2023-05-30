A planning application has been submitted to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council by Light and Life Church in Glengormley for the development of five new homes in the town.

The application is for one detached and four semi-detached houses on a one- acre site 50 metres to the rear of the church at Ballyclare Road.

A written concept statement to planners says: “The area has high density and medium density housing, a nursing home, a Fold social housing complex, another church and a very large Tesco.

“On the site is the Light and Life Church with car parking areas, grassed areas and an area of overgrown vegetation (the site). The proposed residential development would not have any significant impact on the locality being at the rear of the church.”

Light and Life Church, Glengormley. Pic: Google Maps

It also notes that access is at the front of the church and it is intended to use the existing entrance to serve the proposed housing development subject to approval from Department for Infrastructure Roads. Car parking spaces would be provided for each house.

“The development of the site will enhance the amenity of the area by building on an unsightly area which is currently overgrown with vegetation,” the report notes.