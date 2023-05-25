Thornberry has been approved by councillors as the name for a new housing development outside Ballyclare.

The development of 63 detached and semi-detached new homes is located in the vicinity of Jubilee Road/Doagh Road.

Thornberry was one of three names submitted to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council by the developer for consideration.

Thornleigh was also suggested as it is within the Thornditch townland. The area was known locally as Thornditch for centuries, a report to councillors said.

Jubilee Road, Ballyclare. Pic: Google Maps

Another suggestion was Rowan Park. John Rowan’s forge was located 200 metres west of the site. John was a producer of agricultural implements in the area in the mid-1800s.

The name was given the rubber stamp at last month’s full meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

At the same meeting, councillors approved the name Rathview for a new housing development at Coolsythe Road, Randalstown.

It consists of 15 detached and semi-detached properties. The site was previously a rath, members have been told.