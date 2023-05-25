Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
EasyJet launches 9 new routes from UK
Car crashes into Downing Street gates - emergency services at scene
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV

New Ballyclare housing development named

Thornberry has been approved by councillors as the name for a new housing development outside Ballyclare.
By Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 25th May 2023, 16:00 BST
Updated 25th May 2023, 16:24 BST

The development of 63 detached and semi-detached new homes is located in the vicinity of Jubilee Road/Doagh Road.

Thornberry was one of three names submitted to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council by the developer for consideration.

Thornleigh was also suggested as it is within the Thornditch townland. The area was known locally as Thornditch for centuries, a report to councillors said.

Most Popular
Jubilee Road, Ballyclare. Pic: Google MapsJubilee Road, Ballyclare. Pic: Google Maps
Jubilee Road, Ballyclare. Pic: Google Maps

Another suggestion was Rowan Park. John Rowan’s forge was located 200 metres west of the site. John was a producer of agricultural implements in the area in the mid-1800s.

The name was given the rubber stamp at last month’s full meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

At the same meeting, councillors approved the name Rathview for a new housing development at Coolsythe Road, Randalstown.

It consists of 15 detached and semi-detached properties. The site was previously a rath, members have been told.

Read More
Sun shines as visitors flock to May Fair Day

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter

Related topics:BallyclareNewtownabbey Borough Council