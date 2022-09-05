Continuous strike action will cause ''likely disruption'' and may be ''difficult to manage''

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was revealed last week by Unite the Union that local council workers intend to stage a strike after talks about a pay increase failed.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council has been notified by Unite the Union that continuous strike action is planned to take place from Tuesday 6 September.

In a statement published on their website and social media accounts Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council commented ahead of the imminent strike that whilst contingency plans are in place, there may be some disruption:

Caterpillar NI employees and Unite union members form a picket at the company's west Belfast plant on April 11. It was revealed last week by Unite the Union that Lisburn and Castlereagh council workers intend to stage a strike after talks about a pay increase failed. Picture: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

''The council has contingency plans in place and will make every effort to ensure that essential services are not impacted. However, given the nature of this industrial action, we anticipate that there may be some disruption.

''Regulations do not permit authorities to engage additional agency workers to cover gaps in service caused by industrial action so disruption will be likely and will be difficult to manage.

''For all information relating to service impacts, please visit https://www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/industrial-action-updates''The website will be updated frequently as required during the strike action and updates will be posted on council social media platforms.''

''A national pay offer for 2022/23 of a salary increase of £1,925 for all staff on NJC terms and conditions in England, Wales and Northern Ireland is currently with the trade unions for consideration. If agreed, this represents an average increase of over 7.7% with staff at the lowest grade receiving an uplift of over 10%. In addition, this offer includes an increase of one day to employees’ annual leave entitlement from 1 April 2023.

''The Council’s recognised trade unions, UNITE, NIPSA and GMB have made additional demands locally that are over and above this offer. It is clear that anything over the national pay offer will create additional significant financial pressure which will inevitably lead to increased charges for council services and may lead to a significant increase in rates. Our Elected Members are currently considering what is feasible and sustainable.

''The local pay demands from unions, on top of the national pay offer in addition to the rising cost of energy, gas and other pressures council faces could lead to an increase of more than 10% on the district rate element of rates bills for households going forward.

''The council has always had a positive working relationship with our trade union colleagues and whilst disappointed at the action notified by Unite the Union, we are keen to continue to work to address this matter and minimise the impact on our residents and service users.''

The update comes after Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council responded to the news last week that union workers in the area are to stage industrial action, telling the Ulster Star it is ‘disappointed’ at the decision.

Meanwhile, cash-strapped council CEO David Burns has said he is “all ears” on solutions to increase incomes at his local authority in order to pay staff and avoid strike action.

In an emailed letter to employees, Mr Burns put the solution to costs of any potential pay rise at the feet of his staff.

However, the timing of the letter is said to have raised some eyebrows amongst employees. It was sent to employees at 3.17pm on Friday (August 26) ahead of the bank holiday on Monday.

According to one staff member, who wished to remain anonymous, the council would be “dead with employees unable to respond to the CEO'' at this time.

In the chief executive’s email, Mr Burns says: “If you have any suggestions that could increase or cut costs, I and the directors are all ears.

“I would hope that the trade unions continue to demonstrate the strong leadership they have shown to date to this council and continue to work with us on this matter.

“I do not underestimate the challenge that faces us over the next six months.”

Unite the Union responded on Tuesday (August 30) with a stark warning that it will move for the strongest possible industrial action across the board.

A letter to members read: “Out of 11 councils it is the unions’ reasonable view that LCCC is the council that is being most evasive in making an offer.''

Approximately 200 members of LCCC staff are set to strike tomorrow (Tuesday 6 September) after council bosses failed to deliver a pay increase following talks with three representative trade unions, Unite, GMB and NIPSA.

The Unite regional officer for Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council is Kieran Ellison who called on management at the council to follow the lead given by Mid Ulster and Derry City & Strabane: