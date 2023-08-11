Mid and East Antrim councillors have approved £7,500 for training programmes at each of the borough’s three enterprise centres amid criticism.

Councillors agreed funding for a ‘Fresh Start’ programme at Ledcom in Larne and for the Enterprising Women Network at Balllymena Business Centre and Carrickfergus Enterprise.

Speaking at a meeting of the council’s Environment and Economy Committee, Carrickfergus Castle Alderman Billy Ashe MBE criticised the “embarrassing” level of funding.

He said: “I think in the light of the situation that the council finds itself in, looking for cuts to keep the rates down, they should be looking at investing in those people who are bringing work to the borough.

Carrickfergus Enterprise. Pic by: Google

“They have given us years of service in east Antrim. To talk about £7,500 is an absolute embarrassment to each and every one of us.”

Coast Road Sinn Fein Councillor James McKeown commented: “I think it is a poor reflection on this council that we are offering Ledcom £7,500, a company that is 40-years-old.”

Knockagh DUP Cllr Peter Johnston described Carrickfergus Enterprise as “a fantastic resource on our doorstep”.

Difficult Decisions

Carrickfergus Enterprise Agency. Pic by: Google

Knockagh Alliance Cllr Aaron Skinner commented: “Many difficult decisions we are having to make at the minute are because of decisions taken during the rate setting process. Hopefully there is a way we can increase money spent on economic development.”

Bannside TUV Cllr Timothy Gaston said: “During the rates-setting process, there were a number of workshops. We did discuss this at length and the absolutely brilliant work of the enterprise agencies. There was a commitment to see how we could increase working relationships with them.

“The more we can work on collaborating with the enterprise agencies, the more fruit we can bring for Mid and East Antrim.”

Larne Lough Ulster Unionist Cllr Roy Beggs noted that enterprise agencies are “held in very high regard” in the local community.

Ald Ashe asked for a further report to be brought back to the committee.

Paul Duffy, the council’s acting director of development, reminded members the recommendation was for the programmes to go ahead.

It was agreed the council should fund the proposed projects and look at ways to support the enterprise centres.