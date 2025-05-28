Councillors provide witness statements to watchdog following ‘altercation’ in chambers

A council conduct investigation is at an “advanced stage” amid a wave of elected representatives providing statements to a councillor watchdog.

The investigation is understood to have involved two attendees at the Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council full council meeting on June 25, 2024.

The Local Government Commissioner for Standards confirmed its position to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).

A spokesperson said: “We have received an allegation against a councillor in Lisburn Castlereagh City Council. The investigation is now at an advanced stage.”

Councillor provide witness statements following an altercation in a Lisburn and Castlereagh Council meeting. Picture: Jessica Black.

The LDRS understands that all councillors present in chambers have been asked to provide witness accounts to the Commissioner for Standards.

The LCCC minutes of the meeting in question show 30 elected representatives were present, with 10 apologies for non-attendance.

Separate reports of an assault and another of threatening and abusive behaviour were made to the police following the alleged incident.

A PSNI spokesperson added: “An investigation was completed regarding this matter and has now concluded. There are no further actions or proceedings regarding this matter.”

One of the alleged parties, Lisburn North Independent Councillor Gary Hynds previously confirmed to the LDRS that he was one of the people involved. The other alleged party did not issue any statement, with a council spokesperson saying: “We have no comment to make.”

The said incident also happened after the council had been meeting confidentially so the live-stream of the meeting had been turned off and if any members of the public had been there they would have been asked to leave.

The council minutes of the meeting show that Cllr Hynds had raised concerns over agenda items being brought into a confidential session with democratic debates being discussed away from the public.

The ratified minutes further show: “Following further exchange from the member the Chief Executive (David Burns) drew the council’s attention to Standing Orders.”

The chief outlined that Cllr Hynds could be forced to remain silent if other elected members approved such a move. He then “asked all members to give consideration to that Standing Order.”

The meeting then went into a confidential session with no notes provided in the minutes of any alleged altercation.