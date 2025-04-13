Gilford: Planners give the green light to a smart new look for The Pheasant Lodge
The current frontage has been described by ABC Planning officers as being “in a state of disrepair”.
The approved planning application, lodged by McCreanor & Co. Architects, Craigavon, on behalf of Maoliosa Ross, Main Street, Moira, is for the erection of a new shop front, replacement of existing entrance doors, formation of new windows at first-floor level, and all associated works.
Planning officers welcomed the plans, stating in their report: “The main difference between the existing and proposed [façade] is the introduction of the new shop front. The existing shop front and fascia signage are to be removed, and new painted timber shopfront and fascia to be installed.
"Overall, officers are satisfied that the alterations to the front façade will make a positive contribution to Mill Street.
"The existing shop has already been removed from the building. From site inspection the overall façade of the building is in a state of disrepair. The proposed replacement shop front is therefore a welcome betterment that will improve the appearance of the building and the local streetscape.
"The site is located along Mill Street which is in the central area of the town. This area is a mixed use of business and residential premises.
"Officers are content that the new frontage and associated works are similar in scale, nature and design to that of other shop fronts within the area.
"The works are considered appropriate to the character of the settlement of Gilford. [They] will enhance the distinctive character and appearance of the overall building and the area.”
