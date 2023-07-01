Changes to car parking charges in Mid and East Antrim Borough came into effect from today (Saturday, July 1).

This saw the removal of the £1 for five hours charge and an increase in tariffs which were first established in 2000.

Separately, Mid and East Antrim carried out a consultation regarding the introduction of charges and, on the back of feedback received, is currently progressing the introduction of a new all-day parking rate at a number of council-owned car parks of £2.50 per day, a six-monthly rate of £250 or a quarterly rate of £130, which equates to around £2 per day. The introduction of these reduction tariffs is subject to full council approval this month.

This would particularly benefit those availing of the facilities for working in the town centre. A further update regarding this will be announced soon pending consideration by elected members, and until such times all current free to use car parks will remain free of charge.

Residents, visitors and businesses in Mid and East Antrim are reminded of changes to car parking charges. Credit: Shutterstock. Submitted by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

As of today, the cost of parking in council-run car parks which currently have a charge in place within Ballymena, Larne and Carrickfergus is 60p per hour. This, the local government authority notes, will ensure a standardised and consistent approach across the three main towns within the borough.

These include council parking facilities in Larne at Agnew Street, Circular Road West, Fairhill, Narrow Gauge Road, Riverdale; in Carrickfergus at Joymount, High Street and Lancasterian Street; and in Ballymena at Harryville, Ballymoney Road, Broughshane Street 1 (Camerons), Church Street 1, Church Street 2 (Trostan Avenue) and Church Street 3 (Braid).

Significant Investment

The changes also mean an increase to 70p per hour for the multi-storey car park in Ballymena, which has undergone significant investment to enhance its use and secure its long-term viability.

The new pricing structure marks the first time tariffs have been increased by the council since car parks transferred to councils in 2015 and, council states, come in response to soaring cost of living pressures.

A spokesperson for the council said: “We believe that despite the increases, the new car parking charges are reasonable and competitive in comparison to other privately operated car parks and other towns, and the income generated will be used to mitigate the rate rises across the borough and help ensure the car parks are maintained to the standard expected by the users.

“Council will continue to work closely with our town centre traders and business leaders to do all we can to support, promote and grow our economy and ensure the very best services, facilities and infrastructure for our citizens. We thank our car park users for their understanding and we will work hard to minimise any disruption over the coming weeks.”

As well as council’s paid-for car parks, a large number of free parking facilities remain open across the borough and within close proximity of the town centres. Details of these can be found on the council’s Car Parking page.

