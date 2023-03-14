Register
Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council agrees 'exceptional' decision to light up civic centre for St Paddy's Day

The Council has agreed to an 'exceptional' decision to light up civic centre for St Patrick's Day as it was found that it was not up for approval at committee

By Donal McMahon, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 14th Mar 2023, 12:12 GMT

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s (LCCC) corporate committee had put forward five upcoming requests, including two in March for its civic centre, Lagan Valley Island (LVI) to be illuminated.

However, following a query from the chamber, a council officer confirmed that no policy had been set in place for this year’s St Patrick’s Day (March 17) to light up LVI.

Lisburn North Alderman, Stephen Martin (Alliance) said: “As mayor last year, I had requested that Lagan Valley Island be lit up for St Patrick’s Day.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council headquarters at Lagan Valley Island will light up for St Patrick's Day
“I was under the impression that it had been made a permanent inclusion for annual light ups.

“This previously had widespread support and I would like to see it happen again.

“This is unfortunate. This is part of the council holidays.

“I would hope that members would have no objections.

“I think that vast majority of local authorities do the exact same thing (light up civic centre for St Patrick’s Day).”

Under LCCC illuminations criteria all proposals for the light up of the civic centre must be requested two months in advance.

The corporate committee this month has passed an exceptional circumstances proposal to light up the civic centre twice for European Victims’ Day (March 11) and National Day of Reflection (March 23).

Committee vice-chair, Uel Mackin (DUP) said: “I tend to agree, I do recall consensus on this.

“My understanding also, is that this would have been a permanent arrangement.

“After all it is my birthday, but jokes aside I’d be happy to second it (the proposal).”

Lisburn North councillor, Nicholas Trimble (UUP) added: “My recollection is that a new illuminations policy was still being teased out.

“Could we not light up Lagan Valley Island for public holidays on an annual basis?

“Exceptional circumstances may need to be involved this year, but an annual list can be compiled going forward.”

With Mayor Scott Carson (DUP) having “no issues” the light up for St Patrick’s Day was agreed.

