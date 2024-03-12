Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The planning application was lodged by Martin Byrne, Jerrettspass, on behalf of St. Michael’s GAC, with a view to erecting the facilities on what the applicant describes as “surplus land”.

The Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (ABC) Borough Council planners wrote in their report: “The site consists of an existing playing field and associated open space located on Ballymacbredan Road.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The site consists of St Michael’s GAA Club within the development limit of Ballymacmaine. It has a small changing room building to the south east of the site.

The 3G indoor pitch and adjacent facilities will be built next to the existing training pitch. Credit: Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council planning portal

“There will be an internal lift providing access to the first-floor community hall, meeting room, small kitchen and toilet facilities.

“The building will be irregular in shape, with the 3G pitch contained within a rectangular building, the additional rooms/facilities will be sited to the north-western end of the building.

“There is screening of the training pitch by the existing fencing and main football pitch. Officers therefore consider the development does not visually detract from the character and appearance of the area.

The 3G indoor pitch, at St. Michael's GAA Club, Magheralin, will be adjacent to various facilities. Credit: Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council planning portal

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The design of the proposed building is typical of that seen at football grounds all over the borough. It is not considered to be unacceptable in townscape terms, having regard to the fact the new building is to be located in an existing area of open space and it will in turn provide a sports area, albeit indoors.

“Officers consider the proposal provides appropriate facilities for the club and it is located well away from any residential properties, the nearest being approximately 88 metres away.”