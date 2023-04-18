The application, lodged by agent O’Toole and Starkey Ltd on behalf of applicant Vinder Capital and Endeavour Building Ltd, will see 93 new homes built on the Tullygally Road in Brownlow, approximately 150m east of Brownlow Integrated College and 50m north of 11 Lismore Manor, 55m west of 324-331 Drumbeg and 25 south west of 88-100 and 115-126 Meadowbrook Craigavon.

Members of the committee who were present at its meeting on Wednesday, April 5, were told plans will see 68 two-storey, semi-detached and 25 two-storey, detached dwellings, with associated ancillary domestic garages, roadworks, open space, landscaping, retaining walls and photovoltaic roof panels constructed at the site.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A planning officer explained the application came before the committee as it was deemed a major application as it exceeds two hectares in area and is a development comprising 50 units or more. It was explained the land is zoned for housing and officers have noted no conflict between the proposed development, the Craigavon area plan and other planning legislation.

An aerial view, shown to members of the planning committee, with the proposed site of development highlighted in red.

Officers are of the view the proposed development of the site is considered acceptable and the proposed density is acceptable for the area. It was also noted extant planning approval already exists for this site. However, council officers believe these new plans are a better fit for the area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The extant approval would see three-storey residential developments erected on elevated sections of the site but these have been removed from this proposal and, according to planning officers, the relationship with cycle paths and footpaths within the Craigavon area are considered to be better integrated within the proposed development.

A transport assessment form has been considered, site access will be provided via an access arrangement previously approved under the extant approval and the existing central reservation will be remarked to depict the right hand turning lane.

Parking Spaces

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alderman Kenneth Twyble

A total of 186 in curtilage parking spaces and 61 on street visitor parking spaces have been provided, officers have raised no concerns with the parking arrangements in the context of parking standards. Similarly, Department for Infrastructure (DfI) Roads have raised no concerns with the parking arrangements or access arrangements.

The committee’s vice chair, Councillor Kevin Savage said this was the first time he had come across photovoltaic roof panels within an application and asked if they will be of benefit to the householder in terms their electricity bills.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We don’t have exact details on the solar panels but it is likely they could be used to generate hot water,” said a planning officer.

“It is likely that those works would have been permitted development after the houses were occupied but at this stage, to get it in the construction process, the developer needed to include it in their application.”

Proposing the application was approved Alderman Kenneth Twyble described the photovoltaic panels as an “excellent idea”. This view was shared by the committee’s chair, Alderman Gareth Wilson, who said the inclusion of technology such as this “should be encouraged”.

Advertisement

Advertisement