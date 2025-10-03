Markethill bowling green concerns raised at Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon council
Alderman Gareth Wilson (DUP) raised the issue at the latest Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon council monthly meeting.
“A number of concerns [have been] raised by Markethill & District Outdoor Bowling Club, and I know the representatives of the club have been on with all the Cusher councillors,” he said.
“So, I thought we would try and get this matter minuted in order to chart progress on it, and ensure that actions that are required are indeed taken forward, and perhaps that this item could also be brought up again at the next opportunity.
“It’s just the concerns are real for the club. They do want to have a home for bowling that they can be proud of, and at the minute there are a number of issues affecting the green that’s making that very difficult.
“I know Alderman [Paul] Berry has requested a meeting, and I would urge that that can be undertaken along with the club as soon as possible, and that we can nail down some proposals that will help the club, and ensure that into the future it continues to thrive.”
Lord Mayor, Ald Stephen Moutray indicated the matter would be discussed at a forthcoming Environmental Services committee meeting.
Ald Gordon Kennedy (UUP) explained he too had previously raised the issue, on the back of the late Robert Hunter, a prominent member of the club.
Councillor Peter Haire stated this issue had been mentioned to him at a recent IWBA event as well.