Concerns have been expressed over the state of the green at Markethill & District Bowling Club, said to be making life “very difficult” for club members.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alderman Gareth Wilson (DUP) raised the issue at the latest Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon council monthly meeting.

“A number of concerns [have been] raised by Markethill & District Outdoor Bowling Club, and I know the representatives of the club have been on with all the Cusher councillors,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So, I thought we would try and get this matter minuted in order to chart progress on it, and ensure that actions that are required are indeed taken forward, and perhaps that this item could also be brought up again at the next opportunity.

Markethill & District Outdoor Bowling Club. Credit: Google

“It’s just the concerns are real for the club. They do want to have a home for bowling that they can be proud of, and at the minute there are a number of issues affecting the green that’s making that very difficult.

“I know Alderman [Paul] Berry has requested a meeting, and I would urge that that can be undertaken along with the club as soon as possible, and that we can nail down some proposals that will help the club, and ensure that into the future it continues to thrive.”

Lord Mayor, Ald Stephen Moutray indicated the matter would be discussed at a forthcoming Environmental Services committee meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alderman Gareth Wilson. Picture: ABC Borough Council

Ald Gordon Kennedy (UUP) explained he too had previously raised the issue, on the back of the late Robert Hunter, a prominent member of the club.

Councillor Peter Haire stated this issue had been mentioned to him at a recent IWBA event as well.