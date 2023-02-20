The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim will swap his parlour for the classroom as he returns to his old school on Monday (February 27).

First citizen Noel Williams will visit Sunnylands Primary School in Carrickfergus during Democracy Week to talk to pupils about the role of mayor.

Celebrating democratic heritage and values, the programme commences on February 27 with the launch of an exhibition of artefacts connected to various Freemen of the Borough at the Braid in Ballymena. Open to the public, there will also be a talk on Monday at 2pm on 'Irish Regiments, Freedoms, and Enduring Connections' by Dr Laura Patrick, regimental heritage officer of the Irish Regiments Museum.

On February 28, Larne Town Hall will host a themed table quiz and a ‘show and tell’ about a historical artefact connected to the political history of the area.

Council departments will highlight their roles at a roadshow in the Braid, Ballymena, 12noon to 4pm, on Wednesday, March 1.

A ‘Democracy on the Move’ event will be held on March 2 with a bus tour taking guests around sites of historical political interest in the Larne and Carrickfergus areas, beginning at Larne Museum with World Book Day-related readings.

The tour will include Carrickfergus Town Hall for lunch and then a visit to the Andrew Jackson Centre for readings on the Jackson family migration to the Carolinas before returning to Larne. Anyone wishing to attend should email [email protected]

Democracy Week includes an exhibition at the Braid in Ballymena.