Mid Ulster council has been praised for tackling the problem of invasive plant species across the district.

Invasive species, such as Japanese Knotweed and Giant Hogweed, have been found at 38 council-owned outdoor facilities.

Councillor Clement Cuthbertson (DUP) has praised council staff for their work in monitoring the presence of the plants within the district, and for having made significant progress in containing those.

He commented at the October Environment committee meeting: “It’s good work by the council team.

Council officers are in the process of removing Japanese knotweed present at Moygashel play park. Credit: Google

“In relation to Moygashel play park, it’s welcome that [Japanese knotweed] has been reduced so much that they have been able to cut the hedge again.

“It hadn’t been cut for a number of years, so it’s welcome that we’re getting on top of some of that.

“But I just envisage this is going to be an ongoing problem, and probably a problem that’s going to get worse before it gets better.

Cllr Clement Cuthbertson. Credit: Clement Cuthbertson

“It’s a bit regrettable that there’s maybe not more enforcement available to protect private homeowners.

“I had brought a motion before the council one time a number of years ago, in relation to lobbying the minister to put in more enforcement, but we are where we are on it.”

Referring to a comprehensive survey of council properties carried out by the local authority in September, with various invasive species identified in each of them, Committee Chair, Councillor Christine McFlynn (SDLP) said: “I think it is very positive that we have found where these invasive species are, and the Council are trying their best to deal with it.”

Aside from Japanese knotweed, invasive species identified included giant hogweed, Himalayan balsam, and salmonberry.