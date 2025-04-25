Mid Ulster councillor seeks consistency over sports facility booking arrangements

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A call has been made for consistency when it comes to booking arrangements at Meadowbank Sports Arena in Magherafelt and Maghera Leisure Centre.

Mid Ulster Councillor Denise Johnston expressed her view at a recent Policy & Resources committee meeting of Mid Ulster District Council, suggesting that Magherafelt Reds FC are being unfairly penalised.

The SDLP representative stated: “I just want to raise an issue about the ability to block-book 3G pitches at the Meadowbank.

"There’s a local team here, Magherafelt Reds, and they’ve been on the go for 24 years, and they’ve been using Meadowbank.

Cllr Denise Johnston has called for fairness when it comes to booking arrangements at Meadowbank Sports Arena. Credit: Google

"They can get it during the week, that’s their home pitch and they train there for a couple of nights a week, but they need to be able to book Saturdays for their matches,” said Cllr Johnston.

"Now, in Maghera, the Maghera Strollers are able to block-book Maghera Leisure Centre as long as they cancel by the Thursday beforehand, but Magherafelt Reds can’t block-book Meadowbank in Magherafelt, and if they have to cancel a game it costs them £150 because they can’t get a booking.

"So, I’m wondering, why is there no consistency there? Is there any possibility of addressing this and taking a look at it first?”

Cllr Denise Johnston. Photo: Mid Ulster District Council

Assistant director of Organisation Development, Strategy & Performance, Marissa Canavan said a council officer would contact Cllr Johnston: “I’ll take it back to Kieran Gordon, assistant director [of Health, Leisure & Wellbeing] who will contact you with regards to that. I don’t have the detail here tonight.”