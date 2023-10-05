Autism training is to be extended to staff at Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s parks and waste recycling centres.

Councillors have already taken part in training, a report to the local authority’s Policy and Governance Committee states. It has also been provided for staff at the council’s leisure centres, arts centres and Antrim and Mossley Mill Civic Centres.

‘Autism Champions’ have been designated at civic venues to “help make them more welcoming and accessible to those with autism and their families”, councillors have been told. An autism action plan has been designed for each venue to provide support for visitors.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council achieved an Autism Impact Award in 2019 supported by Autism NI which is designed to ensure that the local authority upholds its work as an Autism Friendly Council.

Sixmile Leisure Centre, Ballyclare. Pic: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

In May 2021, a new £30,000 sensory garden funded by the Department for Communities’ Access and Inclusion Programme opened at Hazelbank Park, Shore Road, Newtownabbey.

It features a fully accessible garden, raised beds with plants designed to stimulate the senses, a sandpit area and seating as well as a range of sensory equipment including wind chimes, stepping logs, balance beams, musical instruments and mirrors.

A sensory garden opened at Antrim Castle Gardens last September to provide a “therapeutic and calming outdoor sanctuary” for children and adults with autism, dementia and other sensory needs.

In January, councillors agreed to submit a funding application to the Department for Communities’ Access and Inclusion Programme to develop a new sensory garden in Ballyclare and a Changing Places modular unit toilet facility for disabled visitors at Hazelbank sensory garden.