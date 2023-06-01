Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nasa holds first public meeting about UFO sightings
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit

New councillor’s proposal to axe Bible readings defeated

Antrim and Newtownabbey councillors have voted to retain a Bible reading at the start of their monthly meetings.
By Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 1st Jun 2023, 12:10 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 12:10 BST
Editorial imageEditorial image
Editorial image

Speaking at Antrim and Newtownabbey Council’s annual general meeting on Tuesday, newly-elected Ballyclare Alliance Councillor Lewis Boyle proposed that it be dropped from proceedings.

Traditionally, the mayor’s chaplain gives a Bible reading ahead of council business. It is not mandatory for councillors to attend.

Cllr Boyle proposed the prayer and Bible reading be omitted from future council proceedings. His proposal was seconded by Airport Alliance colleague Cllr Andrew McAuley.

Most Popular

Antrim DUP Alderman John Smyth asked for a recorded vote. Glengormley Councillor Alison Bennington proposed to continue with prayers before every council meeting.

Cllr Boyle’s amendment fell after 17 votes in favour and 22 against.

Meanwhile, addressing the outgoing mayor ahead of the AGM, Elim Church pastor Rev Robert Ginn, chaplain to Alderman Stephen Ross, thanked members for the “privilege every month to read the Scriptures and to pray and support you during your year as mayor”.

Read More
New crematorium and memorial garden to open in Newtownabbey

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter

Related topics:AntrimNewtownabbeyNewtownabbey Council