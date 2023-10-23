Mid and East Antrim’s Alliance councillors have opposed a further delay by the borough council in making a decision on bonfire management, according to minutes from last month’s meeting.

This means that the matter has been further postponed until November.

Bonfire management has been highlighted in Mid and East Antrim following the death of Larne man John Steele after a fall from the Antiville bonfire in the town in July 2022.

Mr Steele, who was in his 30s, and a father-of-two, died while helping with the building of the bonfire. No bonfire was constructed on this site in July.

Craigyhill bonfire. Pic: Local Democracy Reporting Service

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has failed to reach a decision on bonfire management since it was first placed on the agenda in January.

It was listed on the council agenda in February and March for discussion behind closed doors under legal and confidential matters with a report to follow after it was put back in January.

It was then listed in April for discussion in confidence when councillors were reminded the matter had been deferred at a number of recent meetings previously before it was agreed to be deferred until the full council meeting in June.

The local authority has said previously that the council “works closely with relevant statutory partners and the community in relation to bonfires throughout the area”.

Minutes of last month’s council meeting say that interim chief executive Valerie Watts recommended that in order for additional planning and work being undertaken to be included, a further report be brought to the November meeting.

On the proposal of Larne Lough DUP Councillor Gregg McKeen and seconded by Bannside TUV Cllr Timothy Gaston, it was agreed at last month’s meeting that a further report be presented to the November meeting of the borough council.

Carrickfergus Castle Alliance Councillor Lauren Gray requested that the council’s six Alliance Party members be recorded as against the decision to defer the item.

In response to a query over the referral of Knockagh Alliance Cllr Aaron Skinner to the Public Services Ombudsman by the borough council in relation to an alleged “breach of confidentiality” at a special council meeting on June 21, the interim chief executive confirmed this has been carried out.