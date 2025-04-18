Northern Ireland on verge of ‘global first’ for medical records according to South Eastern Trust Chief

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northern Ireland is on the verge of completing a “global first” for patients’ medical records.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new Encompass programme will replace outdated paper records with real-time up-to-date digital information accessible through the ‘My Care’ App.

A South Eastern Health Trust chief told Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) chamber that its residents were leading the way in the patient care system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trust director of planning, performance and informatics, Helen Moore said: “The South Eastern Trust area has the most people signed up to the My Care App.

Stephen Rose (Digital Safety Officer), Angela Reed (Chief Nursing & Midwifery Lead), Lyn Preece (Director), Darren Henderson (Asst. Director Information Technology), Joan Smith (Service User) & Kathryn McGarrigle (Senior Professional Digital Safety Officer) at the launch of the My Care app. Pic credit: SEHSCT

"The Encompass programme, which is the new digital records for every citizen in Northern Ireland was introduced first in the South Eastern Trust in November 2023.

“By May 8, the entire Northern Ireland population will be in Encompass with Southern and Western Trusts going live on that date.

"That is a global first. Northern Ireland is on the map in terms of striving to do the best on health and social care for their population.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2023, the Department of Health (DoH) said £113.8m had been spent on the programme with a further £163.9m planned spend over the next five years.

The key milestone will make Northern Ireland the first region in the UK and the first country in the world to have all Trusts using one unified digital system.

Ms Moore added: “This transforms how we will work in partnership with our patient population.

"It is right from birth to death.

"So, we are absolutely delighted that we have My Care. Keep plugging it for us.”